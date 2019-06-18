Israeli forces demolish structure, uproot olive trees

(@FahadShabbir)

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Israeli forces Tuesday demolished a structure and uprooted a number of olive trees in the village of Qusra, near northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces demolished a structure used for agricultural purposes.

The agricultural structure was demolished last November and its owners rebuilt it again.

According to the UN, Israel has approved only 1.5 percent of the construction building permits requested by Palestinians.

Palestinian sources said Israeli forces demolished a two-story building in East Jerusalem's Shufat refugee camp, on the pretext that it was built without permits by Israeli authorities.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and declared the whole city as its eternal indivisible capital in 1980, but the move has never been recognized by the international community.