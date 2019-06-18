UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Forces Demolish Structure, Uproot Olive Trees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 minutes ago Tue 18th June 2019 | 05:14 PM

Israeli forces demolish structure, uproot olive trees

Israeli forces Tuesday demolished a structure and uprooted a number of olive trees in the village of Qusra, near northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources

RAMALLAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 18th Jun, 2019 ):Israeli forces Tuesday demolished a structure and uprooted a number of olive trees in the village of Qusra, near northern West Bank city of Nablus, according to local sources.

According to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA, Israeli forces demolished a structure used for agricultural purposes.

The agricultural structure was demolished last November and its owners rebuilt it again.

According to the UN, Israel has approved only 1.5 percent of the construction building permits requested by Palestinians.

Palestinian sources said Israeli forces demolished a two-story building in East Jerusalem's Shufat refugee camp, on the pretext that it was built without permits by Israeli authorities.

Palestinians claim East Jerusalem as the capital of their future independent state. Israel annexed East Jerusalem in the 1967 war and declared the whole city as its eternal indivisible capital in 1980, but the move has never been recognized by the international community.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Bank Jerusalem Nablus November Refugee

Recent Stories

Maulana Tariq Jameel tells if he had an arranged o ..

15 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre promises fresh su ..

17 minutes ago

Successful participation for Dubai Customs in WCO ..

22 minutes ago

POA condoles death of father of PWF secretary

5 minutes ago

First UAE Tour enjoyed 2,777 hours of TV time

28 minutes ago

Russia Sustained Major Foreign Cyberattack Before ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.