Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians in Raids Across Occupied Territories - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Israeli forces have detained 10 Palestinians in several raids across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, media reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

According to the WAFA news agency, a 25-year-old woman, a mother of a toddler, was rounded up during a raid in the town of Halhul in the West Bank's south.

Three more Palestinians, including former prisoners, were detained in several raids in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli security forces also raided towns in the districts of Ramallah, Salfit and Jerusalem, in which they detained two Palestinian brothers, a 54-year-old man and others, according to the media outlet.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.