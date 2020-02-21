UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians In Raids Across Occupied Territories - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 12:08 AM

Israeli Forces Detain 10 Palestinians in Raids Across Occupied Territories - Reports

Israeli forces have detained 10 Palestinians in several raids across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, media reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Israeli forces have detained 10 Palestinians in several raids across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, media reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

According to the WAFA news agency, a 25-year-old woman, a mother of a toddler, was rounded up during a raid in the town of Halhul in the West Bank's south.

Three more Palestinians, including former prisoners, were detained in several raids in East Jerusalem.

The Israeli security forces also raided towns in the districts of Ramallah, Salfit and Jerusalem, in which they detained two Palestinian brothers, a 54-year-old man and others, according to the media outlet.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

Related Topics

United Nations Prisoner Israel Palestine Gaza Bank Jerusalem Man Ramallah Women Media From Government

Recent Stories

'Doctors ready to handle any situation regarding c ..

25 minutes ago

Public Accounts Committee summons NAB DG Rawalpind ..

27 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Af ..

1 hour ago

RAK Ruler Honors the Winners of the Holy Quran Awa ..

1 hour ago

Lahore High Court dismisses contempt petition agai ..

27 minutes ago

We have nothing to hide in AJK: President Masood

27 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.