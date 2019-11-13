UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Detain 11 Palestinians In West Bank - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 11:49 PM

At least 11 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces, who also searched some of their houses in different areas of the West Bank, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th November, 2019) At least 11 Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces, who also searched some of their houses in different areas of the West Bank, media reported on Wednesday, citing the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS).

The PPS claimed that the Israeli forces had detained two Palestinians from Ramallah's town of Silwad, one university student from the al-Tireh village and four more from the towns of Kafr Aqab,� al-Eizzariya and the East Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiyah, the Palestinian Authority's Wafa news service said.

Other Palestinians were detained in the West Bank's districts of Hebron and Jenin, one while attempting to cross the al-Jalama checkpoint, according to the media outlet.

The PPS added that the Israeli soldiers raided the detainees' properties in the towns of Beit Sahour and Tarqoumia, searching for "wanted" Palestinians. Such raids often lead to violent clashes between Arab residents and Israeli soldiers.

The West Bank has been a disputed territory since 1967, when Israeli forces occupied it during the Sixth-Day War. Despite the protests of Palestinians and many members of the international community, Israel refuses to abandon the territory.

