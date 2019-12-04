Israeli Forces Detain 11 Palestinians in West Bank Within 24 Hours - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The Israeli forces have detained 11 Palestinians in several raids in the West Bank within past 24 hours, media reported on Wednesday.

Two Palestinians were detained in the town of Silwad, two more in Deir As-Sudan, two others in the al-Azzeh refugee camp, two in the Hebron district, one in the town of ash-Sharqiya, one in the village of Talfit and one more in the town of Qalaban, the Palestinian WAFA news agency reported.

The West Bank, including East Jerusalem, is a territory long contested by the Palestinians and Israel. In control since 1967 following the Six-Day War, Israel has been conducting regular raids in the area under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians.

This practice has sparked repeated criticism by the United Nations as well as other international organizations and human rights groups.