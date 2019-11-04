UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Detain 14 Palestinians In Raids Across West Bank - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Mon 04th November 2019 | 11:50 PM

Israeli Forces Detain 14 Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank - Reports

Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, media reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2019) Israeli forces detained 14 Palestinians in overnight raids across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, media reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

According to the WAFA news agency, seven Palestinians were detained in several raids across Jerusalem district.

Israeli forces also raided the districts of Ramallah, Hebron, Nablus and Jenin.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.

