Israeli Forces Detain 22 Palestinians in Raids Across West Bank - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Israeli forces on Wednesday detained 22 Palestinians in raids across the West Bank, including in East Jerusalem, media reported, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society.

According to the WAFA news agency, Israeli forces raided the districts of Hebron, Jerusalem, Ramallah and Qalqilya.

A preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Ismail Nawahda, was among those detained, the publication said.

Israeli forces regularly conduct raids in the West Bank under the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers. This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.