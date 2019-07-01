UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Detain 5 Palestinians Across West Bank - Reports

Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:18 PM

Israeli forces have detained five Palestinians in raids carried out in several districts of the West Bank, Palestinian media reported on Monday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) Israeli forces have detained five Palestinians in raids carried out in several districts of the West Bank, Palestinian media reported on Monday, citing sources.

According to the WAFA news agency, Israeli forces raided the districts of Ramallah, Jerusalem and Jenin.

During the raid in Ramallah, Israeli servicemen reportedly opened fire on local youngsters who attempted to block their passage.

Israeli forces regularly conduct such raids in the West Bank on the pretext of searching for wanted Palestinians. Israeli authorities have been issuing detention orders for Palestinians for renewable periods based on classified evidence that is not disclosed even to the detainees' lawyers.

This practice has been repeatedly criticized by international organizations, including the United Nations and human rights watchdogs, as a violation of civil and political rights.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which are partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

