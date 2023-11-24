Open Menu

Israeli Forces Detain Al-Shifa Hospital Chief In Gaza

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2023 | 08:40 AM

Israeli forces detain Al-Shifa hospital chief in Gaza

Gaza Strip, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The head of Gaza City's Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Palestinian territory, was arrested Thursday by Israeli forces who said it was over the facility's alleged use by Hamas.

Hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya has been frequently quoted by international media about the conditions inside Al-Shifa.

The Israeli army, which raided the hospital last week, has alleged that Hamas fighters used a tunnel complex beneath the facility in Gaza City to stage attacks.

Hamas and hospital officials have repeatedly denied the claims.

Palestinian health officials said Abu Salmiya, another doctor and two nurses had been arrested.

