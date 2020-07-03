Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Attempting Knife Attack at Checkpoint Near Jerusalem

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2020) A knife-wielding Palestinian was detained at Qalandia checkpoint in the north of Jerusalem, the Israeli police said in a statement on Thursday.

"Security officers stopped a suspicious man near Jerusalem at the Qalandia checkpoint.

When the officers were approaching the suspect, he dropped the knife on the ground," the statement read.

The suspect was detained on the spot and interrogated.

"It was confirmed that he was plotting a terrorist attack at the checkpoint," the police noted.

The law enforcement officers have tightened security in the area.