Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Minister Of Jerusalem Affairs, Summon Governor - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 9 hours ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:34 PM

Israeli Forces Detain Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs, Summon Governor - Reports

GAZA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Israeli armed forces on Wednesday arrested Palestinian Minister of Jerusalem Affairs Fadi Hidmi and summoned the Palestinian Authority's governor of Jerusalem, Adnan Ghaith, to appear for questioning as part of an unspecified investigation, media reported, citing sources.

The Israeli forces raided Hidmi's home and detained the minister, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, but because Ghaith was not home during a raid on his residence, the Israeli authorities presented his family with summonses for the governor and his son to appear before Israeli intelligence for questioning.

Previously, Hidmi was arrested in late June by Israeli police and questioned over his "activities in Jerusalem," the police spokesman, Micky Rosenfeld, said at the time.

Ghaith had been arrested last October and questioned on suspicion of being involved in an abduction case involving a Jerusalem resident. Both officials were subsequently released and have denied all claims made against them.

For decades, Israel has been in conflict with Palestinians, who have been seeking diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government has refused to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and continues to build settlements in the occupied areas despite objections from the United Nations.

