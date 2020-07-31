Israeli Forces Detain Several Palestinians Including BDS Activist in West Bank - Reports

The Israeli forces have detained several Palestinians overnight, including an activist from the Israel boycott movement (BDS), in the West Bank, Palestine's state news agency, WAFA, reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The Israeli forces have detained several Palestinians overnight, including an activist from the Israel boycott movement (BDS), in the West Bank, Palestine's state news agency, WAFA, reported on Thursday, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society (PPS).

In particular, Mahmoud Nawajah, the coordinator of the BDS movement in the West Bank, was detained.

In addition, six Palestinians who were at Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on Thursday morning, including a guard working with the Islamic Waqf department, were detained for challenging Jewish performing rituals in violation of standing rules at the Muslim holy site, the news agency said.

In addition, the Israeli police detained some Palestinian activists in Jerusalem but later released them, the news agency reported.