Israeli Forces Fire Tear Gas at Protesters in Syrian Golan Heights, Many Injured - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A number of people in the Golan Heights area, an Israeli-controlled former Syrian territory, were injured, as the Israeli forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse participants of mass demonstrations, the Syrian state-owned SANA news agency reported on Wednesday

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) A number of people in the Golan Heights area, an Israeli-controlled former Syrian territory, were injured, as the Israeli forces used tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse participants of mass demonstrations, the Syrian state-owned SANA news agency reported on Wednesday.

According to the news agency, the residents of Golan Heights have been protesting the Israeli authorities' decision to install wind turbines for producing energy on their agricultural lands, as they believe that these facilities will harm the fertile soil and deprive them of the opportunity to engage in agriculture.

Demonstrations were held in several settlements, including Majdal Shams, Ein Qiniyye and Masada, the news agency added.