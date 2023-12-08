Israeli forces kill 6 Palestinians in West Bank raid: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead six Palestinians Friday in a raid on a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said, as the army confirmed it conducted a "counter-terrorism" operation

The ministry said those who lost their lives included a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old. It said they had been killed "by bullets from the occupation (Israel) in the Al-Fara refugee camp" near Tubas.

The Palestinian Red Crescent also reported having treated six people wounded by gunfire, one of them critically.

"Clashes escalated with the (Israeli) forces who stormed the camp amid intense fire and... explosions," said the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The Israeli army said in a statement that during a joint military and Shin Bet counterterrorism operation, "two wanted suspects were apprehended".

Residents of the camp gathered for funeral processions on Friday morning, carrying the bodies of those killed in the raid through the streets.

The spot where one of them was shot had been turned into a makeshift memorial, with a pool of blood surrounded by stones and a Palestinian flag draped nearby.

Violence has flared in the territory since the outbreak of the war between Israel and Palestinian group Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

On Wednesday, the Palestinian health ministry said four Palestinians, two of them teenagers, were killed in multiple Israeli operations around the West Bank, which has been occupied by Israel since 1967.