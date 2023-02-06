UrduPoint.com

Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians In Jericho Raid

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 06:40 PM

Israeli forces kill five Palestinians in Jericho raid

Israel said its forces killed on Monday five Palestinian in a raid in the occupied West Bank, after a days-long search for suspects in a shooting near Jericho

Jericho, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ):Israel said its forces killed on Monday five Palestinian in a raid in the occupied West Bank, after a days-long search for suspects in a shooting near Jericho.

Hamas confirmed its members were among the dead, saying in a statement the Gaza-based group was mourning members of its military wing killed "in an armed clash with the Zionist occupation".

The early morning Israeli raid came amid a spike in Israeli-Palestinian violence and after days of what Jericho authorities have described as a "siege" on the city since the shooting attack late last month.

Related Topics

Dead Attack Israel Bank

Recent Stories

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

Rupee breaks downward trend against dollar

9 minutes ago
 Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on ..

Free diabetes medical screening camp to be held on Feb 8

3 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to express soli ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to express solidarity with earthquake-hit Tur ..

3 minutes ago
 Imran urges public, volunteers for registration fo ..

Imran urges public, volunteers for registration for ‘Jail Bharo Tehreek’

26 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates SICFBAP 2023

27 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs board meeting of Mubadala Investment Company

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.