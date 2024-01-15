Open Menu

Israeli Forces Kill Five Palestinians In West Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM

Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, including two who were shot dead when their car broke through a checkpoint, sources on both sides said

Ramallah, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) Israeli forces killed five Palestinians in separate incidents in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, including two who were shot dead when their car broke through a checkpoint, sources on both sides said.

The Palestinian health ministry in Ramallah confirmed the men were killed, while the Palestinian Red Crescent Society said it had received their bodies.

Late on Sunday, the health ministry said two teenagers had been killed by Israeli troops near Ramallah in another incident.

The army said two assailants had thrown an explosive at soldiers at a military base in the area.

