Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian After Car Ramming: Medics, Army

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 29, 2023 | 08:09 PM

Israeli forces kill Palestinian after car ramming: medics, army

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Friday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

The army said soldiers "neutralised" the driver who rammed the car into people near a military post south of the city of Hebron.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service said that it treated one person in moderate condition and three others who were lightly wounded.

The Palestinian health ministry named the alleged assailant shot by Israeli forces as Amro Abu Hussein.

