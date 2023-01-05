Israeli forces kill Palestinian boy in West Bank: ministry

The Israeli army killed a Palestinian boy Thursday in the West Bank city of Nablus, the Palestinian health ministry said, where armed clashes broke out between a Palestinian group and Israeli forces

The health ministry announced "Amer Abu Zeitoun, 16, was killed by a bullet in the head fired by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers during the aggression on Nablus at dawn today".

The Lions' Den, a local Palestinian group, said in a statement its fighters had been involved in the overnight clashes in the Balata refugee camp in Nablus.

Zeitoun is the fourth Palestinian killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank since the start of the year.