Open Menu

Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian In West Bank: Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2023 | 05:39 PM

Israeli forces kill Palestinian in West Bank: ministry

Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory shows no letup

Tulkarem, Palestinian Territories, Sept 5 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ):Israeli forces shot dead a Palestinian in a raid on a West Bank refugee camp, the Palestinian health ministry said Tuesday, as violence in the occupied territory shows no letup.

The ministry said 21-year-old Ayed Samih Khaled was "shot by live occupation (Israeli) bullets fired to the head" in the Nur Shams camp near the northern town of Tulkarem.

The Islamic Jihad militant group identified him as a member of its armed wing, the Al-Quds Brigade.

The Israeli military said "an exchange of fire with a number of suspects took place" during the raid.

A camp resident, who requested anonymity for security reasons, said clashes erupted soon after the incursion started at around midnight (2100 GMT Monday).

"The army had come with bulldozers to destroy some roads inside the camp," the resident told AFP.

The military said Israeli forces targeted a building which "contained several ready-to-use explosive devices" and a bomb went off during the raid.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Army Exchange Jihad Bank Refugee

Recent Stories

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spi ..

Secretary Schools salutes nation's indomitable spirit on Defense Day

3 minutes ago
 KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS p ..

KMU reserves seats for Afghan students in all BS programs

3 minutes ago
 DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

DC for making Bahawalpur green, clean

3 minutes ago
 14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

14 Kilns sealed for environmental pollution

52 seconds ago
 Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve e ..

Over 140000 primary teachers enrolled to improve english

54 seconds ago
 Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

Mehran Baloch assumes charge as DC Suhbatpur

55 seconds ago
Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

Turkish, Japanese firms gather in Istanbul

57 seconds ago
 New Thai govt sworn in

New Thai govt sworn in

59 seconds ago
 Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

Interim PM Kakar emphasizes resource optimization

34 minutes ago
 Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announ ..

Uptown Tower to welcome 31 businesses, DMCC announces

35 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-Ge ..

RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Italy, Council-General

35 minutes ago
 ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepre ..

ICCI demands healthy ecosystem for women entrepreneurs to jump-start revival o ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World