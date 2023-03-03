UrduPoint.com

Israeli Forces Kill Teen In West Bank: Palestinian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 08:03 PM

Israeli forces kill teen in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Israeli troops shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian and critically wounded another child in the occupied West Bank Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army reporting they came under attack

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ):Israeli troops shot dead a 15-year-old Palestinian and critically wounded another child in the occupied West Bank Thursday, the Palestinian health ministry said, with the army reporting they came under attack.

Violence flared in the northern West Bank town of Azzun when troops arrived to search suspects after fireworks were launched at Israeli vehicles driving past, the army claimed.

"Several suspects hurled Molotov cocktails at the soldiers", the army said in a statement. "The soldiers responded with live ammunition." The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that Muhammad Nidal Salim, 15, was "killed by bullets in the back fired at him by the occupation (Israeli) soldiers".

Two others were wounded, including a child in critical condition, the ministry added, without giving their ages.

The army said it was "aware of reports stating that some of those suspects were injured" and noted that no Israeli soldiers were hurt, but gave no further details.

The latest death came amid a surge in violence in Israel's apartheid against Palestinians, and specifically in the West Bank, which Israel has occupied since the Six-Day War of 1967.

Late on Sunday, the Palestinian town of Huwara came under attack by Israeli settlers, hours after two settlers were shot dead as they drove through the northern West Bank town.

Hundreds of settlers set homes and cars ablaze and hurled stones in Huwara overnight, and a Palestinian man was killed in the nearby village of Zaatara.

On Wednesday Israeli forces searching for suspects in the Aqabat Jabr refugee camp near Jericho killed a Palestinian man.

Since the start of the year, Israel's apartheid has claimed the lives of 65 Palestinian adults and children.

Thirteen Israeli adults and children, including members of the security forces and civilians, and one Ukrainian civilian have been killed over the same period, according to an AFP tally based on official sources from both sides.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Attack Army Israel Vehicles Bank Man Same Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in So ..

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in South, East China Seas - Joint S ..

16 minutes ago
 Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs s ..

Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs smuggler

16 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'N ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'No Money to Ukraine'

16 minutes ago
 Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headqua ..

Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headquarters Amid Layoffs - Reports

14 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to c ..

Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to continue

14 minutes ago
 PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO ..

PTI-led government stopped the initiation of HESCO during last four years:Federa ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.