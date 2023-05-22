Israeli forces kill three Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Three Palestinian were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2023 ):Three Palestinian were killed in an overnight Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

In a statement Monday, the Palestinian health ministry identified the three men killed in the Balata refugeecamp in Nablus as Muhammad Abu Zaytoun (32), Fathi Abu Rizk (30) and Abdullah Abu Hamdan (24).

The Israeli army did not immediately comment when contacted by AFP.