Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians In West Bank: Palestinian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2023 | 07:46 PM

Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

Two Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said

Ramallah, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ):Two Palestinians were killed Saturday during an Israeli army raid in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian health ministry said.

The two young men were shot dead by Israeli forces "during an assault on the village of Jaba, south of Jenin" in the north of the West Bank, the ministry said.

No further details were provided on the circumstances surrounding their deaths.

The Islamic Jihad militant group condemned the killings in a statement, describing the two men as "heroic martyrs" belonging to the group.

It said they were killed while trying to intervene against the "occupation forces which were carrying out a cowardly assassination operation".

The Palestinian health ministry named the two young men killed as Ezzedine Bassem Hamamra, 24, and Amjad Adnan Khaliliya, 23.

A third Palestinian, 19-year-old Yazen Samer Jaabari, died of his injuries after he was shot by Israeli forces earlier this month, the ministry said.

He was wounded during in Israeli army operation on January 2 in the village of Kafr Dan, near Jenin, in which two other Palestinians were killed, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

