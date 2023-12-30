Israeli forces kill two Palestinians in West Bank: army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Friday

Jerusalem, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinians in the occupied West Bank on Friday.

The army said soldiers "neutralised" a driver who rammed his car into people near a military post south of the city of Hebron.

The Magen David Adom paramedic service said that it treated one person in moderate condition and three others who were lightly wounded.

The Palestinian health ministry named the alleged assailant shot by Israeli forces as Amro Abu Hussein.

Later Friday, the army said soldiers "neutralised" another Palestinian near the village of Abu Dis.