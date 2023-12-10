Open Menu

Israeli Forces Push Into Southern Gaza

Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Gaza City, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Israeli forces pushed Sunday into southern Gaza, where hundreds of thousands of civilians have fled in search of shelter from bombardments and intense fighting with Hamas militants.

Aid groups have sounded the alarm on the "apocalyptic" humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory, warning it is on the brink of being overwhelmed by disease and starvation.

Hamas, which runs Gaza, said Sunday that Israel had launched a series of "very violent raids" targeting the southern city of Khan Yunis and the road from there to Rafah, near the border with Egypt.

An AFP journalist reported strikes in southern Gaza early Sunday.

At least 17,700 people, mostly women and children, have died in two months of fighting in the narrow strip of territory, according to the latest figures from Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry.

