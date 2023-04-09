Israeli Forces Respond to Rocket Fire From Syria - IDF

(@FahadShabbir)

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Israel has opened artillery fire at Syrian territory in response to the rockets fired from Syria toward the Golan Heights, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

On Saturday, the IDF said that three rockets were launched from Syrian territory into Israel; one of the rockets crossed into Israeli territory and landed in the southern Golan Heights.

"In response to the rockets fired from Syria at Israel earlier today, IDF Artillery is currently striking in Syrian territory," the IDF said on Twitter late on Saturday night.

In an earlier statement on Telegram, the IDF said that sirens were sounding in northern Israel, in kibbutz Natur and moshav Avnei Eitan in the southern Golan Heights.