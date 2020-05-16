Israeli Forces Say Prevented 3 Palestinians From Attacking IDF Post

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had prevented three Palestinians from attacking its post with Molotov cocktails and explosives

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it had prevented three Palestinians from attacking its post with Molotov cocktails and explosives.

"An attack was thwarted moments ago when IDF troops spotted 3 Palestinians hurling explosives & lighting Molotov cocktails, preparing to attack an IDF post. Our troops responded with fire and thwarted the attack," the IDF wrote on its Twitter page on late Friday.

Further details of the incident remain unknown.

The relations between Israel and Palestine have been shattered for decades. Palestinians seek diplomatic recognition for their independent state on the territories of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, which is partially occupied by Israel, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli government refuses to recognize Palestine as an independent political and diplomatic entity, and builds settlements on the occupied areas, despite objections from the United Nations.