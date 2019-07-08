Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone Launched From Gaza Strip - Press Service

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday shot down a drone launched from the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday shot down a drone launched from the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service said.

"A short while ago, the IDF spotted the drone entering from the Gaza Strip.

The drone was shot down by IDF soldiers and sent for inspection," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to media reports, the Palestinian Hamas movement, ruling the enclave, sent drones into Israel in the past. The group has been reportedly working to upgrade its unmanned aerial vehicles for offensive operations and gathering of intelligence information.