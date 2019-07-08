UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone Launched From Gaza Strip - Press Service

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 04:19 PM

Israeli Forces Shoot Down Drone Launched From Gaza Strip - Press Service

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday shot down a drone launched from the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday shot down a drone launched from the Gaza Strip, the IDF press service said.

"A short while ago, the IDF spotted the drone entering from the Gaza Strip.

The drone was shot down by IDF soldiers and sent for inspection," the IDF said on Twitter.

According to media reports, the Palestinian Hamas movement, ruling the enclave, sent drones into Israel in the past. The group has been reportedly working to upgrade its unmanned aerial vehicles for offensive operations and gathering of intelligence information.

Related Topics

Drone Israel Twitter Gaza Vehicles Media From

Recent Stories

LHC chief justice thinks judge Arshad Malik’s vi ..

2 minutes ago

AED12.2 billion in 2018 cash dividends distributed ..

6 minutes ago

TRA visits CERT China

6 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif gets sick during Ashiana case heari ..

8 minutes ago

Civilian Casualties in Kashmir Conflict From May 2 ..

6 minutes ago

Philippine drug war is crime against humanity

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.