Israeli Forces Shoot Hearing-Impaired Palestinian For Not Responding To Stop Order -Police

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 03:11 PM

Israeli Forces Shoot Hearing-Impaired Palestinian for Not Responding to Stop Order -Police

A Palestinian with a hearing impairment was injured by Israeli forces after he did not respond to orders to stop near a checkpoint in the Ramallah area, Israeli police said on Monday

A Palestinian with a hearing impairment was injured by Israeli forces after he did not respond to orders to stop near a checkpoint in the Ramallah area, Israeli police said on Monday.

"Guards at the Qalandiya checkpoint saw the suspect walking along the lane used by cars.

The guards demanded him to stop, and he continued to approach. The guards fired warning shots and then wounded him in the leg," the police said.

The test showed that the 60-year-old man has hearing problems, the statement said.

The man was moderately injured and there is no threat to his life. According to media reports, he was taken to an Israeli hospital for treatment.

