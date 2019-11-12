Israeli Forces' Strike Kills Commander of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Group in Gaza

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2019) Two people, including the commander of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, Baha Abu Al Ata, were killed as a result of an Israeli strike at his home, the Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A Palestinian and a woman were killed, two more people were injured when Israel hit a house in the eastern part of Shejaiya in the eastern Gaza Strip," the ministry said in a statement.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the strike, posting a photo of the targeted building.

"We just targeted Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza, Baha Abu Al Ata. Al Ata was directly responsible for hundreds of terror attacks against Israeli civilians and soldiers. His next attack was imminent," the IDF said on Twitter.

The Islamic Jihad movement has also issued a statement in which it mourned the slain commander.