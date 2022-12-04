Israeli Forces Strike Targets in Gaza - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2022) The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) struck targets in the Gaza Strip after one rocket was fired toward Israeli territory, The Jerusalem Post reports citing the IDF Spokesperson's Unit.

The IDF said on Twitter on Saturday that air raid sirens sounded in southern Israel after "one rocket was fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

No interceptors were launched." According to Israeli media reports, the rocket landed in an open field.

The Jerusalem Post reported shortly after midnight Saturday that Israel launched strikes at Gaza on Saturday night, targeting a workshop for producing rockets and weapons and a tunnel, belonging to Hamas.