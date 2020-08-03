UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Thwart Attempt To Place Explosives Along Border Fence With Syria - IDF

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 03:10 AM

Israeli Forces Thwart Attempt to Place Explosives Along Border Fence With Syria - IDF

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Israeli army has prevented an attempt to place explosives near the security fence on the border with Syria, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced.

"We just thwarted an attempt by 4 terrorists to place explosives near the security fence between #Israel and #Syria.

Our troops & aircraft fired toward the squad & a hit was identified," IDF said on Twitter on Sunday night.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the "terrorists" were spotted by a special unit laying in ambush near a military outpost.

IDF forces did not sustain any casualties, The Jerusalem Post said.

