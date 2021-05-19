UrduPoint.com
Israeli Forces Wound 5 Lebanon Protesters Near Border: Media

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 01:23 AM

Israeli forces wound 5 Lebanon protesters near border: media

Five people protesting on the Lebanon-Israel border against air strikes in Gaza were wounded Tuesday by tear gas cannisters and smoke bombs fired by Israeli forces, Lebanese state media said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Five people protesting on the Lebanon-Israel border against air strikes in Gaza were wounded Tuesday by tear gas cannisters and smoke bombs fired by Israeli forces, Lebanese state media said.

"A number of demonstrators climbed a concrete border fence, raised Hezbollah flags and banners, and threw stones," the official National news Agency reported.

"Israeli forces fired tear gas and smoke bombs, leaving five people wounded." NNA did not say if those injured were Lebanese citizens or Palestinian refugees.

Since last week, a series of protests along Lebanon's frontier have been held against Israel's air campaign on Gaza, a densely populated Palestinian enclave.

That air assault has killed 213 Palestinians, according to Gaza's health ministry, while 12 have been killed on the Israeli side by thousands of rockets fired at the Jewish state from inside Gaza.

