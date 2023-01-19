(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and accepted an invitation to visit Kiev, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Dmytro Kuleba, and accepted an invitation to visit Kiev, The Times of Israel newspaper reported, citing sources.

Israeli and Ukrainian officials told the newspaper that Cohen would become the most senior Israeli official to visit Kiev since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine.

In addition, the Israeli foreign minister pledged to permanently resume operation of Israel's embassy in Kiev within 60 days, the report said.

At the beginning of January, Cohen said that Israel would "talk less" about the conflict in Ukraine but continue humanitarian aid to the people of Ukraine under the new government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Western countries ramped up their military support for Ukraine after Russia launched a military operation there on February 24, 2022. In April, Moscow sent a note to NATO member states condemning their military assistance to Kiev. Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in mid-October that Israel could not supply military hardware to Ukraine due to "operational reasons." At the same time, he promised that Israel would help Ukrainians develop an air raid warning system and would provide relief aid.