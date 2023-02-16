Israeli Foreign Minister Announces Arrival in Kiev for Talks With President Zelenskyy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday that he had arrived in Kiev to hold a meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and discuss the reopening of the Israeli embassy in the country.

"I arrived in Kyiv this morning, for the first visit of an Israeli minister to Ukraine since the beginning of the war. During my meeting with President Zelensky and Foreign Minister Kuleba, we will discuss the reopening of the Israeli embassy in Kiev," Cohen tweeted.

The top Israeli diplomat will reportedly visit the Ukrainian cities of Bucha and Babyn Yar.

Media reported in January that Kuleba had invited Cohen to visit Kiev during a bilateral conversation, and the Israeli foreign minister had accepted the invitation. The agenda of Cohen's visit to Kiev is expected to include humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and Israel's confrontation with Iran.

The Israeli embassy was evacuated from Kiev on February 21, several days before Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine.