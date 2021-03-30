UrduPoint.com
Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi Welcomes Appointment Of 1st-Ever Bahraini Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 07:30 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Ashkenazi Welcomes Appointment of 1st-Ever Bahraini Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi has welcomed Bahrain's appointment of its first-ever ambassador to Israel after normalizing ties, calling the move "another important step" in the implementation of the peace deal, the Israeli Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the official Bahrain news Agency reported that King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa appointed Ambassador Khalid Yusuf Al-Jalahma to head Bahrain's diplomatic mission to the State of Israel.

"FM Ashkenazi welcomed the decision of the government of Bahrain and thanked the Bahraini Foreign Minister for his strong friendship, as well as for the courage and leadership of the King of Bahrain," the ministry said in a statement.

Ashkenazi held talks with his Bahraini counterpart, Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, on Sunday, during which the parties agreed on Al-Jalahma's candidacy and discussed the upcoming embassy opening, the statement read.

"The decision of the Bahraini government to appoint an ambassador to Israel is another important step in the implementation of the peace agreement between and of the strengthening of ties between the two countries," Ashkenazi said, as quoted by the ministry.

Al-Jalahma has served as the director of operations at Bahrain's foreign office since 2017, as well as the Gulf state's deputy ambassador to the United States from 2009-2013.

According to Israel's diplomatic authority, a delegation from Bahrain will soon pay a visit to Israel to make all the necessary arrangements in the wake of Al-Jalahma's appointment.

A landmark agreement, officially known as the Abraham Accords, on the establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and the two Gulf nations ” the UAE and Bahrain ” was signed in Washington last September. The rapprochement was met with harsh criticism in Palestine.

Abu Dhabi appointed its first ambassador, Mohamed Al Khaja, to Israel in mid-February.

