Israeli Foreign Minister Assesses Relations With Greece as Strategic, Value-Based

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th January, 2022) Greek-Israeli bilateral relations are a strategic partnership built on shared values, Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid said in an interview to Greek Ekathimerini newspaper issued on Tuesday.

"The bilateral relationship between Israel and Greece is not only a multifaceted strategic partnership, as demonstrated by our ties in security and energy; it is a values-based strategic alliance between two nations who share values and a vision for stability, innovation, democracy and prosperity," Lapid said.

When asked about rapprochement between Israel and Turkey, Lapid said that Israel always seeks to establish relations with countries that contribute to stability of the region, adding that Israel never considers the option of any engagement at the expense of ties already established.

"An improvement of relations between Israel and any country is never at the expense of our relations with other countries and we see our ties with Greece as strategic," Lapid said.

The foreign minister added that the existing partnership was on the agenda of a trilateral summit of the leaders of Greece, Israel, and the Greek Cypriot administration in December.

On December 7, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades met in Jerusalem to discuss expanding relations among the three sides and common threats in the region, including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and terrorism. Following the meeting, Mitsotakis voiced concerns over Turkey's destabilizing actions.

For decades Greece has been at odds with Turkey over a range of issues, such as competing territorial claims in the eastern Mediterranean, the Greek-Turkish divide in Cyprus and illegal migration.

In October, Greece, Cyprus and Egypt condemned Turkey's drilling for gas in other nations' exclusive economic zones, as well as "provocations" along the Greek continental shelf, including violations of the country's airspace and territorial waters in the Aegean Sea, and called on Ankara to respect international law.