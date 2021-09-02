UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Believes Reopening Of US Consulate In Jerusalem 'Bad Idea'

Israeli Foreign Minister Believes Reopening of US Consulate in Jerusalem 'Bad Idea'

The reopening of the US Consulate in Jerusalem is a "bad idea," as Washington's decision may destabilize the political situation in Israel and will send the wrong message, Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Wednesday

Washington announced its plans to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem in May. However, a few months later, Axios reported, citing sources, that Washington had decided to suspend the reopening until the new Israeli government passed a budget. The US government reportedly made its decision at Israel's request. First hearings on the matter are set to be held in parliament on Thursday.

"We think that it is a bad idea. We told Americans that it was a bad idea for two reasons. The consulate was present here for almost 130 years, I know the history. But when it was closed, opening it again � it is sending the wrong message.

Not only to the region and Palestinians but also both of our countries. And besides, we have an interesting and delicate structure in our current government and we think it can destabilize the current coalition. And we do not think that Americans want it to happen," Lapid told reporters.

The US Consulate has operated in East Jerusalem for decades and was the country's main diplomatic mission de facto for the Palestinians. Under the presidency of Donald Trump, it was merged with the US Embassy in Israel.

While Israel regards Jerusalem as its "one and indivisible" capital, particularly focusing on the annexed eastern neighborhoods, most countries do not recognize the annexation and consider the status of the city to be one of the main sources of tension in the middle East.

