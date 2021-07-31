Israeli Foreign Minister Calls for 'Severe Response' to Attack on Mercer Street Ship

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st July, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid called on Friday his UK counterpart, Dominic Raab, to discuss the attack against the Mercer Street ship and call for action against Iran in relation to the incident.

"Iran is not only Israel's problem, but [it] exports terrorism threatening the entire world. We must not remain silent in the face of Iranian terrorism, which also threatens the freedom of navigation," Lapid wrote on Twitter.

Lapid added that he told Raab about the necessity to give a "severe response" to the attack against the vessel, which resulted in the death of two crew members, including a British citizen.

Earlier this day, Zodiac Maritime ship management company reported that the Japanese-owned Mercer Street tanker was attacked in the Indian Ocean. Two crew members, Romanian and British citizens, were killed. Later, the ship, accompanied by the US navy, resumed its movement. According to media reports, the vessel could be related to an Israeli billionaire.