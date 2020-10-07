Israeli Foreign Minister Calls on Palestinian Leadership to Renew Peace Talks

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi urged the Palestinian authorities to return to the negotiating table and renew peace talks during a joint press conference with his German and the UAE counterparts, Heiko Maas and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, in Berlin.

"I take this opportunity to call on the Palestinians to return to the negotiating table. We can find a solution to the conflict only through direct negotiations," the Israeli top diplomat said.

In mid-September, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing US-brokered peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House. On Tuesday, Ashkenazi said that peace deals with Arab counties became possible only after years-long diplomatic efforts and benefit the whole middle Eastern region.

The Israeli Foreign minister added that he discussed future diplomatic cooperation, air traffic and trade with his UAE counterpart in Berlin.