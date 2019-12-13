Israeli Foreign Minister Congratulates Johnson On 'Historic' Victory
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz congratulated on Friday UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on their epoch-making electoral triumph
The election, held on Thursday, was called by Johnson in the hopes of gaining a working majority for his Conservative Party to finally "get Brexit done." Based on exit polls, the Conservatives has secured an absolute majority � 364 out of the 650 seats in the House of Commons � while the Labor Party has gained 203 seats, according to preliminary results from PA Media.
"Congratulations to PM @BorisJohnson & and my colleague Foreign Secretary @DominicRaab on their historic electoral victory. Looking forward to working together to strengthening even further the Israel/UK partnership," the Israeli foreign minister tweeted.
Opinion polls had predicted that the Tories were likely to secure the majority in the parliament, but no one expected such a landslide result.