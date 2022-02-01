Israeli Foreign Minister Discusses Iran, Russia, Ukraine With US Secretary of State

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that he had discussed Iranian nuclear program and tensions between Ukraine and Russia with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday that he had discussed Iranian nuclear program and tensions between Ukraine and Russia with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"I had a long and productive meeting with the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday, underscoring the importance of firm stance against Iran in nuclear program negotiations in Vienna. We also discussed a number of issues concerning Israeli security and tense situation in Russia and Ukraine," Lapid said as cited by the Israeli Foreign Ministry's press service.

Iran, Russia, China, the United Kingdom, the European Union, France, Germany and the United States signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015.

JCPOA provides restrictions on nuclear research, centrifuges and the level of uranium enrichment. The Trump administration withdrew from the deal in 2018 and enacted hardline policies against Iran, prompting the latter to largely abandon its obligations under the deal.

The perilous situation around Ukraine has worsened over the past several months after Russia was accused by NATO and Ukraine of building up troops near the Ukrainian border and allegedly preparing for an invasion. Russia has consistently denied any plans to invade Ukraine, saying it has the right to move troops inside its territory in response to what it considers threats to its national security, such as a growing NATO presence in Eastern Europe.