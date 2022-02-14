Israeli Foreign Minister Discusses Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border With Liz Truss

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has discussed the Ukraine situation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Tonight, I spoke with the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, @TrussLiz. We discussed the current situation on the Russia-Ukraine border. We share a common desire to see a diplomatic solution which prevents a military confrontation that would have serious consequences," Lapid said on Twitter on Sunday.

He added that he also discussed the Iran nuclear talks, as well as strategic ties, with Truss.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the tensions around Ukraine with Liz Truss, following her visit to Russia earlier in the week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after a meeting with the UK foreign secretary in Moscow that Russia never threatened anyone but instead constantly hears threats towards itself from the West.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed hope on Sunday that tensions between Russia and Ukraine will be relieved without escalation, but urged Israelis to return home from Ukraine as soon as possible. On Saturday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly recommended that citizens leave Ukraine as soon as possible, and the day prior, Israeli diplomats were evacuated from Kiev with their families.