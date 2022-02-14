UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Discusses Situation On Russia-Ukraine Border With Liz Truss

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Israeli Foreign Minister Discusses Situation on Russia-Ukraine Border With Liz Truss

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has discussed the Ukraine situation with UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

"Tonight, I spoke with the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom, @TrussLiz. We discussed the current situation on the Russia-Ukraine border. We share a common desire to see a diplomatic solution which prevents a military confrontation that would have serious consequences," Lapid said on Twitter on Sunday.

He added that he also discussed the Iran nuclear talks, as well as strategic ties, with Truss.

On Saturday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed the tensions around Ukraine with Liz Truss, following her visit to Russia earlier in the week.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Thursday after a meeting with the UK foreign secretary in Moscow that Russia never threatened anyone but instead constantly hears threats towards itself from the West.

In the past few months, the West and Ukraine have accused Russia of a troop build-up near the Ukrainian border in alleged preparation for an "invasion." Moscow has denied these accusations at the same time expressing strong concerns over NATO's military activity near the Russian borders.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett expressed hope on Sunday that tensions between Russia and Ukraine will be relieved without escalation, but urged Israelis to return home from Ukraine as soon as possible. On Saturday, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs also strongly recommended that citizens leave Ukraine as soon as possible, and the day prior, Israeli diplomats were evacuated from Kiev with their families.

Related Topics

NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia Twitter Nuclear Threatened Visit Same Kiev United Kingdom Border Sunday From Share

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-el ..

UAE leaders congratulate German president on re-election

2 hours ago
 Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for foo ..

Stadium capacity increased to 100 per cent for football matches

2 hours ago
 UN marks World Radio Day

UN marks World Radio Day

8 hours ago
 The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; conclu ..

The &#039;World&#039;s Coolest Winter&#039; concludes its successful campaign by ..

8 hours ago
 The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

8 hours ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

8 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>