UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General In New York For Opposing Judicial Reform

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 11:32 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Fires Consul General in New York for Opposing Judicial Reform

Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday he had fired Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir, days after the Israeli diplomat said he was quitting over concerns about the far-right government's judicial reform

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Thursday he had fired Consul General in New York Asaf Zamir, days after the Israeli diplomat said he was quitting over concerns about the far-right government's judicial reform.

Zamir published a letter of resignation online on Sunday, saying he could no longer represent Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government as it plowed ahead with a controversial judicial overhaul, which seeks to curtail the Supreme Court's powers.

"Asaf Zamir announced his resignation ... but wanted to continue in the position for an unspecified period of time.

I decided to fire him immediately. A diplomat who takes a political side cannot represent the State of Israel for even one day," Cohen said on social media.

Almost immediately, Zamir replied with a post that read "I've been in Israel since yesterday." It featured a selfie of him against a backdrop of what Israeli media reported was unmistakably Israel.

Zamir is the latest Israeli diplomat to stand down in protest against the new government's reforms after the Israeli ambassadors to France and Canada handed in their resignations in winter. The three were appointed by the previous government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid.

Related Topics

Fire Prime Minister Protest Supreme Court Israel Canada Social Media France New York Sunday Post Media Government

Recent Stories

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Sate ..

Austin Briefed on Canceled SpaceX US Military Satellite Launch - Pentagon

5 minutes ago
 NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped ..

NATO Deputy Chief Says Ukraine Military Aid Topped $70Bln

6 minutes ago
 US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Ov ..

US Fed Says Fined Wells Fargo $67.8Mln for Poor Oversight of Sanctions Complianc ..

6 minutes ago
 Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No ..

Leftist Turkish Leader Urges Parliament to Say 'No' to NATO Expansion

6 minutes ago
 US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed in Syri ..

US Assesses 8 Iran-Backed Militants Killed in Syria Strikes - Pentagon

6 minutes ago
 PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran jour ..

PM expresses condolences on demise of veteran journalist Mumtaz Tahir

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.