UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Minister Holds 1st-Ever Phone Conversation With Moroccan Counterpart

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 12:11 AM

Israeli Foreign Minister Holds 1st-Ever Phone Conversation With Moroccan Counterpart

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday held the first ever telephone conversation with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two nations that recently normalized relations

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday held the first ever telephone conversation with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two nations that recently normalized relations.

"I had a warm and friendly first conversation today with my Moroccan counterpart, Mr. Nasser Bourita. We agreed to work together to rapidly implement the agreements between Morocco & Israel. We also discussed increasing bilateral cooperation as well as wider regional issues," the top Israeli diplomat tweeted.

On December 22, Morocco received an official US-Israeli delegation led by then-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. The visit resulted in the establishment of full diplomatic relations and direct flights between the countries.

Morocco has become the fourth country since August to normalize ties with the Jewish state after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan signed US-brokered pacts with Israel.

Related Topics

Israel Visit Bahrain Sudan United Arab Emirates Morocco August December Jew Top

Recent Stories

RDA lodges FIR against 43 illegal housing schemes

5 minutes ago

ERC achieved key milestones over past 38 years: Ha ..

2 hours ago

Government strongly believed in the media freedom ..

41 minutes ago

3 dacoits killed in encounter

41 minutes ago

UK Prime Minister says Capt Sir Tom Moore was 'bea ..

41 minutes ago

LCCI demands withdrawal of recent hike in POL pric ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.