Israeli Foreign Minister Holds 1st-Ever Phone Conversation With Moroccan Counterpart

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Tuesday held the first ever telephone conversation with his Moroccan counterpart, Nasser Bourita, during which they discussed bilateral relations between the two nations that recently normalized relations.

"I had a warm and friendly first conversation today with my Moroccan counterpart, Mr. Nasser Bourita. We agreed to work together to rapidly implement the agreements between Morocco & Israel. We also discussed increasing bilateral cooperation as well as wider regional issues," the top Israeli diplomat tweeted.

On December 22, Morocco received an official US-Israeli delegation led by then-White House senior adviser Jared Kushner and Israeli National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat. The visit resulted in the establishment of full diplomatic relations and direct flights between the countries.

Morocco has become the fourth country since August to normalize ties with the Jewish state after the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan signed US-brokered pacts with Israel.