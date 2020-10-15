Israeli Foreign Minister Hopes to Sign New Cooperation Deals With UAE Next Week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday expressed hope that his country would conclude new cooperation agreements with Abu Dhabi during an upcoming visit of the UAE delegation to Israel

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi on Thursday expressed hope that his country would conclude new cooperation agreements with Abu Dhabi during an upcoming visit of the UAE delegation to Israel.

On Monday, the Israeli government unanimously approved the US-brokered landmark peace treaty to fully normalize ties with the UAE, which was signed in mid-September. The document has then been submitted to parliament - the Knesset - for further consideration and is expected to be ratified on Thursday.

"A delegation from the UAE is expected to visit Israel next week. The foreign ministry has held multiple work meetings over the past weeks .

.. to develop cooperation agreements between the countries in various fields. I hope that we will be able to sign some of them next week," Ashkenazi said in his address to the Knesset.

At the end of last week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a phone conversation with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, during which both sides agreed to meet soon. Netanyahu added that his country was looking forward to welcoming the UAE delegation to Israel.

On September 15, the UAE and Bahrain officially reconciled with Israel by signing historic peace agreements during a ceremony at the White House.