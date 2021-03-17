UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov To Visit Israel

Sumaira FH 53 seconds ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 04:43 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov to Visit Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to visit Israel during a meeting in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to visit Israel during a meeting in Moscow.

"You know that we will hold elections in Israel. I expect to stay in office for the next few months, so I warmly invite you to visit Israel.

I would like to meet you there," Ashkenazi said ahead of the meeting.

Israel will be having its fourth election in two years on March 23 due to the failure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to preserve the current ruling coalition government.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Israel Moscow Russia Visit March Government

Recent Stories

COVID-19: Three major hospitals in Lahore run out ..

4 minutes ago

UK to Tag Thieves, Burglars With GPS Trackers Upon ..

55 seconds ago

University of Law College Quetta to organize progr ..

56 seconds ago

10,795 people got COVID-19 shot in district Rawalp ..

58 seconds ago

Turkey begins push to renew 2016 EU deal

1 minute ago

Experts on Cryptocurrency calls on CM advisor Ziau ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.