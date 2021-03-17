Israeli Foreign Minister Invites Lavrov to Visit Israel

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi invited his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov to visit Israel during a meeting in Moscow

"You know that we will hold elections in Israel. I expect to stay in office for the next few months, so I warmly invite you to visit Israel.

I would like to meet you there," Ashkenazi said ahead of the meeting.

Israel will be having its fourth election in two years on March 23 due to the failure of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to preserve the current ruling coalition government.