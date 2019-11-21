UrduPoint.com
Israeli Foreign Minister Katz Accuses Iran Of Being 'Main Threat' In Region

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 06:44 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz on Thursday lashed out at Iran, accusing the Islamic Republic of being the main threat in the Middle East region for the development of its nuclear program and support of organizations that include Hezbollah, Hamas and the Islamic Jihad Movement

"The main threat in the region is Iran, its nuclear program and support for the terrorist organizations such as Hezbollah, Hamas and Islamic Jihad," Katz was quoted as saying by the Israeli Channel 13.

He stressed that the US-imposed sanctions on Iran were "important and effective" and called for the continuation of the policy of maximum pressure on Tehran.

The Jewish state is actively working to undermine the position of its arch-rival in the region, which includes convincing other countries' governments to impose sanctions on it.

Since the unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May of 2018, the United States has reinstated its restrictions on the republic. As part of the maximum pressure policy on the country, it has been expanding sanctions targeting Iran's economy.

