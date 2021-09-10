UrduPoint.com

Israeli Foreign Minister Lauds Russia's Steadfast Support For Israel In Difficult Times

Israeli Foreign Minister Lauds Russia's Steadfast Support for Israel in Difficult Times

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) Israel values its relations with Russia because Moscow's support has not vanished even in the "worst of times," Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said in an interview with Sputnik.

The two countries will mark the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations next month.

"It is a big thing for us, I mean, it is not only the history of 30 years, it is the history that came before. Russia ” the former Soviet Union ” was one of the biggest supporters of the creation of Israel. Russia voted for Israel's establishment in 1948, and you were there for us in the worst of times so it is a celebration that is going to be big for everybody, and we are very excited about this, and this entire friendship," Lapid said.

He noted that Israeli Tourism Minister Yoel Razvozov, who is also on a visit to Russia, was born in Russia and is fluent in Russian.

Russia (part of the Soviet Union at the time) and Israel fully restored diplomatic ties on October 18, 1991, after a period of estrangement following the 1967 Six-Day War in the middle East.

