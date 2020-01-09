Israeli Foreign Minister Offers Condolences to Ukraine, Iran, Canada Over Plane Crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz conveyed his deepest condolences to the people of Ukraine, Iran and Canada over the recent fatal passenger plane crash near Tehran international airport, which resulted in 176 casualties.

"I am deeply saddened to hear the tragic news about Ukraine International flight 752. My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine, Iran, Canada and all those who lost loved ones. On behalf of the people of Israel we send our deepest condolences," Katz wrote on his Twitter.

Earlier in the day, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson extended condolences to his Canadian counterpart, Justin Trudeau, over the deaths of Canadian citizens, who were on board. Iran and Ukraine have declared January 9 the day of national mourning.

Ukraine International Airlines' (UIA) Boeing 737 plane crashed on Wednesday morning near Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport killing all 176 people on board. It was heading to the Ukrainian capital of Kiev.