MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, the unique friendship between the countries and Germany's commitment to the memory of the Holocaust, expressing hope for strengthening of relations with the European Union under Germany's presidency.

"This is the first visit by a minister since we formed a new government in Israel. Hosting Germany's foreign minister is a symbol of the unique relationship between our two countries ... We share this year 55 years of diplomatic relations, based on many joint interests and unique friendship. Heiko, I appreciate your personal commitment and the commitment of the German government of preserving the memory of the Holocaust," Ashkenazi said, praising Maas as a "close friend of Israel."

The Israeli foreign minister appreciated the talks with Maas as "fruitful and thorough."

"In July, Germany takes the presidency of the European Union, and I congratulate you. We see it as an opportunity to strengthen our important relations with the EU.

We want an open and transparent dialogue as friends should have," Ashkenazi went on to say.

Commenting on the topics discussed with Maas, Ashkenazi praised US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace initiative as an "important milestone" for the region, adding that the plan will be implemented responsibly, in dialogue with neighbors.

Ashkenazi expressed the belief that Iran remains the biggest threat to regional stability and called on the global community to "act strongly against Iran's malign activities," also stressing that Israel will not allow any entrenchment.

In the beginning of the press conference, the foreign ministers signed an agreement aimed at preserving the memory of the Holocaust. Under this deal, the German government confirms it decision to support research and education activities of Israel's Yad Vashem memorial to Holocaust victims. Germany will support the memorial in the amount of 1 million Euros annually to the period ending in 2031.