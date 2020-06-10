UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Israeli Foreign Minister Praises Germany's Friendship, Commitment To Memory Of Holocaust

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 06:42 PM

Israeli Foreign Minister Praises Germany's Friendship, Commitment to Memory of Holocaust

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, the unique friendship between the countries and Germany's commitment to the memory of the Holocaust, expressing hope for strengthening of relations with the European Union under Germany's presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi praised on Wednesday at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, Heiko Maas, the unique friendship between the countries and Germany's commitment to the memory of the Holocaust, expressing hope for strengthening of relations with the European Union under Germany's presidency.

"This is the first visit by a minister since we formed a new government in Israel. Hosting Germany's foreign minister is a symbol of the unique relationship between our two countries ... We share this year 55 years of diplomatic relations, based on many joint interests and unique friendship. Heiko, I appreciate your personal commitment and the commitment of the German government of preserving the memory of the Holocaust," Ashkenazi said, praising Maas as a "close friend of Israel."

The Israeli foreign minister appreciated the talks with Maas as "fruitful and thorough."

"In July, Germany takes the presidency of the European Union, and I congratulate you. We see it as an opportunity to strengthen our important relations with the EU.

We want an open and transparent dialogue as friends should have," Ashkenazi went on to say.

Commenting on the topics discussed with Maas, Ashkenazi praised US President Donald Trump's Mideast peace initiative as an "important milestone" for the region, adding that the plan will be implemented responsibly, in dialogue with neighbors.

Ashkenazi expressed the belief that Iran remains the biggest threat to regional stability and called on the global community to "act strongly against Iran's malign activities," also stressing that Israel will not allow any entrenchment.

In the beginning of the press conference, the foreign ministers signed an agreement aimed at preserving the memory of the Holocaust. Under this deal, the German government confirms it decision to support research and education activities of Israel's Yad Vashem memorial to Holocaust victims. Germany will support the memorial in the amount of 1 million Euros annually to the period ending in 2031.

Related Topics

Israel Iran Education German European Union Visit Trump Germany July Government Agreement Share Million

Recent Stories

ADNOC convenes Abu Dhabi CEO Virtual Roundtable to ..

16 minutes ago

Spin Bowling Coach Mushtaq Ahmad is determined abo ..

23 minutes ago

Financial inclusion covers 85% of adults in UAE: C ..

31 minutes ago

FANR obtains Intellectual Property certifications ..

31 minutes ago

AED1 million emergency fund launched to empower UA ..

31 minutes ago

UAE, Indonesia discuss cultural cooperation

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.