MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on Tuesday that he had discussed with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola the inclusion of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian armed forces) in the EU list of terrorist organizations.

"I met with the President of the European Parliament. Europe understands the danger of the Iranian reign of terror now more than ever. We discussed ways to promote a determined fight against the Iranian nuclear plans with an emphasis on the expansion of economic and political sanctions.

In addition, we discussed adding the Revolutionary Guards to the Union's list of terrorist organizations," Cohen said on Twitter.

On January 19, the European Parliament approved a resolution urging the EU leadership to include the IRGC on the EU terrorist list. The media also reported that the European Union was exploring legal options to designate the IRGC as a terrorist organization. EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, however, that recognizing the IRGC as a terrorist group would collapse prospects for negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal.